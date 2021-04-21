Stop the Clock is starting on Monday!

We’ll start the clock…YOU decide when it $tops.

Do you have the guts to go for $10,000?

Or will you stop the clock and take what you have?

Play Stop the Clock with Turk, Megan and Amateur Alex weekday mornings at 8:10 for your chance at $10,000 presented by the Village Shops at Dartmouth Crossing.

Mini Rules outlining the Contest

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 8:10 a.m. AT on April 26, 2021 and closes on May 21, 2021 at 8:10 a.m. AT, or when the maximum of $14,000.00 CAD is awarded. Open to legal residents of Nova Scotia, Canada who are nineteen (19) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. The number of prizes to be awarded will depend on the total number of successful contestants playing the game and the amount of each prize awarded. The minimum prize which may be won by a particular contestant is $1.00 CAD. The maximum prize which may be won by a particular contestant is $10,000 CAD. Odds of being selected as a contestant and playing the game to be eligible to win a prize will depend upon the total number of callers after each announcement on any weekday of the contest period. Odds for each contestant to win a prize will depend on his/her success at the game. Number of prizes decreases as they are awarded during the contest period. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at https://www.iheartradio.ca/virginradio/halifax/contests/stop-the-clock-1.10004828.