Turk's Mom Knows Best

You’ve all heard the phrase “Mother Knows Best”, but we’re going to put that to the test with one of the most beloved people on the Virgin Radio Morning Show, Turk’s Mom!

Every day (from Monday, May 3 - Friday, May 7) the Morning Show will ask our listeners a question about life or advice or conventional wisdom, and listeners will call in to answer the question.

The first listener whose answer correctly matches Turk’s Mom’s answer wins a $50 GC from Crescent Gold and Diamonds AND qualifies to win the ultimate Mother’s Day prize, a $1000 GC for their Mom!

Make Mom shine with a gift from Crescent Gold & Diamonds.

Mini Rules for the Contest

No purchase necessary. Some restrictions apply. Contest starts at 5:30 a.m. AT on May 3, 2021, and closes on May 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. AT. Open to legal residents of Nova Scotia who are sixteen (16) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five daily prizes is $50 CAD. Approximate retail value of the grand prize is $1,000 CAD. The number of daily prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded.

. Complete rules and regulations