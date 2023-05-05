Advocates of Truth ft. YFilla

ADVOCATES OF TRUTH is a special talent made up of two brothers, Rajab Ally and Gallyna, originally from Congo DRC. They now reside in Halifax Ns ready to make a name for themselves musically in Canada and the World. Nevertheless, having high energy merging elements of Afro-pop, Hip-hop, Zouk, Rumba, Dancehall and R&B they coined their music as AFRO FUSION. The brothers are multilingual artists uniquely mixing languages like English, French, and Swahili in their songs pulling fans with their rich diversity.

Rajab is a rhythmic singer/rapper with dancehall timing and feel. Gallyna has an ease on stage with vocals inspired by R&B rhythms. Since coming to Canada, the group has not only added a Nova Scotian percussionist Andrew Dahms, who is well known for his rhythm and melody as a drummer. ADVOCATES OF TRUTH has not only won a Bronze award via The Coast newspaper in Halifax (NS) for the best video of the year in 2021 but also, it has been featured in the Unravel Magazine as a band transforming Halifax’s music scene as of 2022. In 2020, the band won the emerging artists of the year through ANSMA (African Music Nova Scotia Association). As of 2022, the band has been nominated in 2 categories (Song of the year and Artist of the year).