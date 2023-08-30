iHeartRadio

Apryll Aileen


APRYLL

Apryll Aileen is a classically trained pianist with a touch of science & spirituality; an alt-pop soulful vocalist, guitarist and songwriter hailing from Atlantic Canada. Aileen transcends genres, creating her own undefinable sound with influences coming from pop, electronic, rock, folk and R&B. She doesn’t imitate – she creates. A hybrid of two polarities, she blends melodic songwriting and vocal tones from artists such as Miley Cyrus and Adele but with the storytelling edge of Stevie Nicks. From performing in London, Hollywood, New York, Toronto and more, Aileen is no stranger to the music world. Her band in Los Angeles includes Toshi Yanagi and Jimmy Earl (players for Jimmy Kimmel Live!). Her second full length album “Bad Things” drops on Friday, September 29th - catch the album release show in Halifax at the Carleton on Wednesday, October 4th.

