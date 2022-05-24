Lance Sampson, aka Aquakultre (lyricist; vocals; guitar): an uncommonly versatile singer, rapper, composer, bandleader and storyteller. He is a Polaris Prize-nominated, and Prism Prize-winning artist who came to national prominence in 2018 when he won CBC’s Searchlight competition with a recording of his song “Sure”, which he wrote while teaching himself to play guitar while serving a prison sentence at Springhill Institution in Nova Scotia. Lance traces roots through his childhood home in Halifax’s Uniacke Square community to his ancestors in Africville, through the United States and ultimately to Nigeria; His music and lyrics are a poignant reflection of this truth, the story of his personal evolution, and his place in community as an African-Nova Scotian. Aquakultre stands for equality, peace and unity, while standing with those without a voice in their communities. https://www.aquakultre.info/ http://https://www.instagram.com/aquakultre/ https://twitter.com/aquakultre https://www.facebook.com/aquakultremusic/