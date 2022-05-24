iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio VIP

Sign up to receive the Virgin Radio VIP Newsletter here.

Logo

Virgin Radio Halifax VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
Yes – I want to receive the selected Virgin Radio newsletters. I understand my first name, last name and e-mail address will be provided to Virgin Radio and they agree not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting 1013virginradio.ca
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
101101
Sms*

Aquakultre

AQUAKULTRE

Lance Sampson, aka Aquakultre (lyricist; vocals; guitar): an uncommonly versatile singer, rapper, composer, bandleader and storyteller. He is a Polaris Prize-nominated, and Prism Prize-winning artist who came to national prominence in 2018 when he won CBC’s Searchlight competition with a recording of his song “Sure”, which he wrote while teaching himself to play guitar while serving a prison sentence at Springhill Institution in Nova Scotia. Lance traces roots through his childhood home in Halifax’s Uniacke Square community to his ancestors in Africville, through the United States and ultimately to Nigeria; His music and lyrics are a poignant reflection of this truth, the story of his personal evolution, and his place in community as an African-Nova ScotianAquakultre stands for equality, peace and unity, while standing with those without a voice in their communities.

https://www.aquakultre.info/

http://https://www.instagram.com/aquakultre/

https://twitter.com/aquakultre

https://www.facebook.com/aquakultremusic/