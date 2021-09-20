iHeartRadio

Tosan Arenyeka, known professionally as Arenye, is a Nigerian singer based in Halifax, Canada. 

Most of his earlier life was spent in the church, from where he got most of his musical inspiration. In 

2017, he started his music professionally, with the release of his hit single, Africa. In May 18th, Arenye 

released his debut music project, titled 'Itan'. 

Arenye is a seamless blend of chilled music vibes and energetic performances; his catchy hooks 

and soothing voice will get you in the groove, while his charismatic performances will always keep you 

captivated. His latest EP, 23//97 is out right now on all streaming platforms, while we highly anticiapte his debut album, which is scheduled to drop this fall.

Follow along: 

https://www.instagram.com/rennygramm/

https://open.spotify.com/track/0bo18HEBFU3kKHBTovN0S4