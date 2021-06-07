Hailing from the east coast of Canada, House Music producer ATTICUS got his start with music creation when he was thirteen, experimenting for years with what works and what doesn’t.

Now, ATTICUS has found his place in the scene adopting the high-energy tech house sound spread throughout the ensuing releases. Having recently graduated from Fanshawe’s legendary Music Industry Arts program at only nineteen, ATTICUS is also a professionally trained audio engineer and record producer.

Check out ATTICUS’s debut original release ‘Make Me Wanna’ showcasing his love for rolling basslines and forward-thinking production.

And find more, below:

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/definitelyatticus/

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@definitelyatticus?lang=en

Twitter: (1) ATTICUS (@definitelyatty) / Twitter

FB: https://www.facebook.com/definitelyatticus

Website: https://linktr.ee/definitelyatticus