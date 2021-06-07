iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio VIP

Sign up to receive the Virgin Radio VIP Newsletter here.

Logo

Virgin Radio Halifax VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
Yes – I want to receive the selected Virgin Radio newsletters. I understand my first name, last name and e-mail address will be provided to Virgin Radio and they agree not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting 1013virginradio.ca
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
101101
Sms*

ATTICUS

ATTICUS

Hailing from the east coast of Canada, House Music producer ATTICUS got his start with music creation when he was thirteen, experimenting for years with what works and what doesn’t.

Now, ATTICUS has found his place in the scene adopting the high-energy tech house sound spread throughout the ensuing releases. Having recently graduated from Fanshawe’s legendary Music Industry Arts program at only nineteen, ATTICUS is also a professionally trained audio engineer and record producer.

Check out ATTICUS’s debut original release ‘Make Me Wanna’ showcasing his love for rolling basslines and forward-thinking production.

And find more, below: 

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/definitelyatticus/

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@definitelyatticus?lang=en

Twitter: (1) ATTICUS (@definitelyatty) / Twitter

FB: https://www.facebook.com/definitelyatticus

Website: https://linktr.ee/definitelyatticus 