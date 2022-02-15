Auzzo
From Auzzo:
"My name is Austin Murray, more known as Auzzo. I’m a 19 year old singer/rapper from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
I have a lot of energy to show in this industry and I’m going to do it one big step at a time."
...
We are currently featuring Auzzo's song, 'One Chance' right here on Virgin Radio. Auzzo has millions of streams on Spotify & counting, give a follow below so you can check it:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLFhEedF/
https://www.instagram.com/imauzzo/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4imRBKezQSVvM846SJ2apx