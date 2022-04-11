[ bio via https://bradenlam.com/ ]

Blending authentic songwriting with modern indie flare, Braden Lam is forging the path to a new 21st century folk-pop. The young artist from Halifax, NS takes listeners on a journey of growth and aspiration, trying to find the ideal balance between art and responsibility. It’s a soundtrack for driving and singing along to, for late night heart-to-hearts and Sunday morning papers, for growing up and letting go.

Inspired by the honest storytelling and heart-pulling melodies of songwriters like The Lumineers, Phoebe Bridgers, and Vance Joy, Lam’s own craft is a study in the day-to-day, with a sharp, specific eye and a knack for expressing observations universally.

On his latest single “Silence”, Braden Lam links up with Mi'kmaq rap artist Wolf Castle for a thoughtful, socially charged spin on the rap feature song with this near-ballad. Though it began as an isolation-era observation of personal relationships, thanks to the artists’ collaboration the song’s scope expanded to create a sobering yet hopeful melody for the future, knowing that they’re stronger for using their voices together.

