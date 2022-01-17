Brandon. is an independent hip hop artist from Halifax, NS. Brandon. makes music to cope with his extreme anxiety and depression. He was born into a way of life he never wanted and always felt desparate and never in control. He found that through telling the stories on what he's been through and seen growing up, he was able to regain that control.

In his words, "I just make music to feel better, and I hope I can make you feel better, too."

This is why his supporters are growing ever so quickly and immediately getting so attached to his music. Brandon.'s music allows him to deal with his past traumas while helping others with theirs.

His much anticipated debut EP, 'Close Your Eyes & Listen' is being released late February.

