City Natives is a 14 x award winning hip hop group from the east coast of Canada consisting of two members, Brandon Arnold and Blake Francis. They shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry such as Method Man, Redman, Raekwon, Kardinal Official, Choclair, YG, TI and many more.

The group has toured across the United States and Canada with over 200 performances. Notably working with Classified on their newest single “The Honour Song Remix” originally written by George Paul. The song has received positive feedback and is already considered a classic remake as Complex premiered the video on their ‘Indigenous hip hop is entering a golden age’ article. From underground to mainstream, they have combined their talents together to provide an original and unique style for their new release “People of the Dawn”.

Give 'em a follow:

https://www.instagram.com/citynatives/

Check 'The Honour Song Remix' lyric video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BldtvKbHRug