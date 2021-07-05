iHeartRadio

Dave Sampson

DAVE RESIZE

From Dave's website... [ linked below ]

'Dave Sampson writes heart on your sleeve folk/pop song’s, delivered with a captivating and authentic voice that could blow down a brick house. His knack for crafting simple ear-worms and his high-energy shows have been winning him fans from coast to coast. Collaborating with some of Canada’s top exports such as Classified, Alan Doyle, Donovan Woods & Neon Dreams as well as being chosen as one of five in Canada’s Walk of Fame emerging artist program, Dave has be working hard to solidify his position as one of Canada’s top emerging songwriters.' 

