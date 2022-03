"DeeDee Austin is a 16 year old Indigenous singer / songwriter from Fall River, NS. My band consists of 5 piece including myself, Chris Iannetti, Owen O'Sound Lee, Shawn Downey and Jeff Barrett. I was Nominated for Indigenous Artist of the Year at 2021 Nova Scotia Music Week. We perform True Story songs in the POP genre."

Right now we are featuring DeeDee's song 'Chevy'

Give a follow below:

https://www.deedeeaustin.com

https://www.instagram.com/deedeeaustin107

https://www.facebook.com/deedeeaustin107

https://www.twitter.com/ deedeeaustin107