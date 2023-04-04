DeeDee Austin
DeeDee Austin is a 17-year-old Indigenous singer-songwriter from Fall River, Nova Scotia. She is a 7 time award nominated and a 4 time award winner, garnering Indigenous Artist of the Year 2022, New Artist Recording 2022, Socan's Young Canadian Songwriters Award Honourable Mention and the recent recipient of the Chief Noel Doucette Youth Achievement award. DeeDee has been making notable strides on the East Coast with her debut EP and the recent release of her newest single Natural, Born Original.
https://linktr.ee/deedeeaustinmusic