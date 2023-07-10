'My name's Eazy10 and I'm an artist and DJ based out of the south end of Halifax. I moved here from a small town called Dalhousie, NB. I just dropped my debut Ep ''Welcome to the Show!'' which is a a handful of party tracks I made with my friends from CMR Sawaiz and IcyKelly. I mainly make hip-hop and EDM fusion. Other than that you can catch me DJing the best parties in the area with L.I.V.E. initiative or as a co host on the void podcast hosted by Miles Anton.'

