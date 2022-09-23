Sad and Messy, full of angst and energy. The trio brings a fresh wave of pop punk to the stage and digital platforms. Influenced by many eras of pop punk, these boys bring a sound reminiscent of early Neck Deep, The Story So Far, and State Champs, mixed with the party vibe of 2000’s legends Blink 182 and Fall Out Boy.

Owen Williams, Joshua Francois and Matt Meuse show potential to one day join the big leagues, with their Debut Single “From Where I Am” crossing 10k streams on Spotify in the first 2 weeks independently. Self Written, Produced and Recorded, FIELDTR!!P prove to be self sufficient, hungry and authentic.

https://lnk.bio/fieldtripns