Gee Clarke


GEE WOH

'Hey, I’m Gee Clarke, a Canadian alt/pop artist who has worked on the backend as an engineer and producer for over 10 years.
After years of experimenting, I’ve finally honed in on my sound, and I’m excited to embark on a new journey as a solo artist!

Using my experiences and struggles to connect with others who have experienced similar things is what inspires me the most. My music is raw and honest, and I’m not afraid to be vulnerable.

In a genre dominated by high voices, I bring a unique and refreshing sound to pop-punk music. I can't wait to connect with you all and share my music with the world. Thanks for being part of this journey!'

https://www.instagram.com/geesusgee/

 

 