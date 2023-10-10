Goldie's bio~

Goldie Boutilier is a Canadian singer-songwriter. Raised on the music of Tammy Wynette, and Dolly Parton, her music is noted for its cinematic quality and exploration of tragic romance, glamour and melancholia containing references to her small-town upbringing, with a nod to 1950s and 1960s Americana.

Singing began for her at an early age and from her first performance at age five in her hometown with The Men of the Deeps Choir - North America's only coal miners' choir, to using her family's junkyard business as a rehearsal space, she dreamt about a life outside of the small town of Reserve Mines, located in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

Goldie moved to Los Angeles at 21 years old and signed her first record deal with Interscope Records after being discovered by Ryan Tedder. Three years later, amid commercially successful features wtih Diplo and Steve Aoki, with numerous budget cuts, artistic-diretion changes, and working with over 50 producers to find the right 'sound' there was still no single release.

Packing up her past in Los Angeles, she moved to Paris in 2017. While finding her way in a foreign country where she did not speak the language, she sought comfort in the music of her childhood.

The revisiting of the sounds and memories of her upbringing inspired Goldie to begin writing her full-length album, Emerald Year. Influenced by her Cape Breton roots, the album's creation process was a swift departure from her previous releases and sent her on a journey of honesty, purity, vulnerability, and a healing return to herself.

Currently we are featuring Goldie Boutilier's song 'Cowboy, Gangster, Politician' on Virgin Radio Halifax. Definitely one to check out.

