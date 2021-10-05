HARMZ is a local talent and improving each and every day. He began his journey in media with his YouTube channel, which he started uploading to while he still lived in Nigeria. After moving around for many of his middle school days, he began making music with friends and created the hit song "So Hype" with producer A-Thurst. Once the song blew up around his community, he decided to keep trying to make good songs, since people seemed to enjoy what he was making.



Here in 2021, HARMZ is now a Maritime superstar, with accolades such as winning the TD Music Moves Me contest, being picked as one of five filmmakers to create a documentary on Being Black in Halifax with the Halifax Black Film Festival, having that documentary take him to Quebec for the Montreal Black Film Festival, and earning himself prominent placements in pop-up shows all around Halifax.



His latest release, "Playground", along with the 2020 hit, "Same Movie, Different Cinema", which was featured on CBC Radio NS, are single releases off of his upcoming project, "The Best is Yet to Come".



The album hits stores on September 24th. If you're even slightly interested in what Harmony has to offer, you're going to want to check this one out.

