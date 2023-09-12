A write up on Harmz from https://www.instagram.com/przmlabel/

(HALIFAX, NS) - ECMA nominated artist Harmz is doing it all in 2023 - starting an independent

label, directing stunning music videos, and creating the most ambitious music of his career.



Since 2021, Harmz has been thriving from the success of his last album “The Best is Yet to Come,” and is

ready to mark a significant turning point in his artistic journey. On September 8th, his highly awaited second

EP "Better Watch" comes out to the public. The project displays a deeper exploration of his growth,

perseverance, and personal struggles through life.



The first listen is an intense roller coaster ride, taking you on an turbulent journey through Harmz’s stream of

consciousness. From the striking passion of "All of a Sudden (Bigger Bigger)" to the poignant authenticity of

"Underdog," the EP is filled with surprises and sonic adventures. The track "Better Watch" resonates with the

relentless hustle of being a creative, conveying an accentuated message that his time has arrived to become a

respected figure in the East Coast music industry. On the final track "Alter Ego (Kevin)," Harmz introduces his

alter ego Kevin, an embodiment of strength, confidence, and audacious swagger. It is a 6-track experience

filled with soul, ambition, and development of the inner soul, which serves as an important message for artists

to never back down from a challenge.



Along with the release of this project, Harmz is delivering an eccentric music video in collaboration with

videographer Sara Wai and stylist Sara Hancox. The video is intended to push boundaries of what is possible

with self-made music videos, and features some of his best editing and directorial skills yet.



This upcoming release is the latest output from Harmz’s record label, PRZM. The label has been around since

2019, but Harmz and his team are ready to take it to the next level and expand their output. PRZM stands out

as a collective of creatives that bring various skills forward that recreate the gears that make a record label

work, and hopes to create a support system for young creatives like themselves that want to release music

without paying large fees for designers, videographers, producers and engineers.



Many listeners are already hailing "Better Watch" as a transformative force, praising its innovative fusion of

traditional hip-hop with soulful rhythmic sensibilities. Harmz's remarkable journey from a young artist from

Antigonish to the forefront of the Atlantic stage showcases his talent and unwavering determination. This EP is

poised to firmly establish his status as an unstoppable presence in the music world.

"Better Watch" will be available on all major streaming

platforms. For those seeking a revolutionary and refreshing musical encounter from a Nova Scotian prodigy

waiting to be discovered, this EP is a must-listen.