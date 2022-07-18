iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio VIP

Sign up to receive the Virgin Radio VIP Newsletter here.

Logo

Virgin Radio Halifax VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
Yes – I want to receive the selected Virgin Radio newsletters. I understand my first name, last name and e-mail address will be provided to Virgin Radio and they agree not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting 1013virginradio.ca
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
101101
Sms*

Hillsburn

HILLSBURN

 

The constant of change has, deliberately or not, been one of the driving forces of Halifax’s Hillsburn. From its early days as a harmony-heavy folk outfit to three albums spent evolving and expanding its full-band sound to its current iteration as an indie-pop four-piece, songcraft has been the steadfast centre of an often-shifting musical outlook. So what happens when the songwriter—founding member Paul Aarntzen—is no longer at the centre? You start moving parts around. 

Hillsburn’s latest single, ‘Room Across The Hall,’ features a familiar cast in expanded roles. Frontperson Rosanna Fairfax-Burrill plays bass, drummer Clare Macdonald adds vocals, and keyboardist Jackson Fairfax-Perry cements his status as the band’s central soundscapist. The song is written by guitarist Clayton Burrill. It follows a couple in the midst of a health crisis, the protagonist keeping watch by a hospital bed and imagining a healthy version of their partner nearby: “I know I’d find you dancing your head off, like you’re never gonna stop.” The track starts quietly before gaining volume and propulsion. After all, the hallmarks of a Hillsburn song are heart and heights: both are solidly on display here.

 

https://www.facebook.com/hillsburn/

https://twitter.com/hillsburnband

https://www.instagram.com/hillsburn/

http://youtube.com/hillsburnband

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5dtsLPenxlmIYmppT7JDge