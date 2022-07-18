The constant of change has, deliberately or not, been one of the driving forces of Halifax’s Hillsburn. From its early days as a harmony-heavy folk outfit to three albums spent evolving and expanding its full-band sound to its current iteration as an indie-pop four-piece, songcraft has been the steadfast centre of an often-shifting musical outlook. So what happens when the songwriter—founding member Paul Aarntzen—is no longer at the centre? You start moving parts around.

Hillsburn’s latest single, ‘Room Across The Hall,’ features a familiar cast in expanded roles. Frontperson Rosanna Fairfax-Burrill plays bass, drummer Clare Macdonald adds vocals, and keyboardist Jackson Fairfax-Perry cements his status as the band’s central soundscapist. The song is written by guitarist Clayton Burrill. It follows a couple in the midst of a health crisis, the protagonist keeping watch by a hospital bed and imagining a healthy version of their partner nearby: “I know I’d find you dancing your head off, like you’re never gonna stop.” The track starts quietly before gaining volume and propulsion. After all, the hallmarks of a Hillsburn song are heart and heights: both are solidly on display here.

