Hodder is a Halifax based, born and raised HipHop recording artist and Co-owner of the Indie label, IBEX Music Group. Working away on ships for 6 months of the year, the nickname “The Popeye of Hiphop” definitely suits the East Coast artist.

Hodder dropped his first album in Summer of 2020 titled “The Laid-Off LP” with the follow up EP “Off My Chest” earlier this year. Now finalizing his 3rd project and adding more live appearances to the resume, Hodder has big plans for 2022.

Catch Hodder’s latest single 'Hours and Hours', Produced by IBEX’s very own, Blossom Complex.

@HodderMusic on ALL Platforms