Izra Fitch introduces her alt-pop revolution. The front woman’s debut single ‘The Hollywood Kids’ introduced her raw yet polished presence as a queer pop artist. Her sincere connection with her audiences matches the band’s ability to produce a drama filled live show. It is that superhero-meets-human-woman that makes up Izra Fitch. Backbeats to heartbreak. 80s drums. A motorcycle helmet over blonde hair. Being transformed on a stage. Welcome to Redemption Era.

‘The artist leaves you no chance…’ - Iggy Magazine

We are currently running a teaser of the new song, 'Stay' right here on Virgin Radio Halifax.

