“The artist leaves you no chance…” - IGGY Magazine. Izra Fitch introduces her alt-pop revolution. The front woman pulls from her reality and delusions to produce the high-emotion music and intense visuals she is known for. Influenced heavily by film, the queer pop artist takes personal moments and places focused, daring pop soundtracks to them. The sincere connection with her audience is then met with a drama-filled live show to bring the nostalgias further to life. Equated to Catbear, Lorde and Florence Welch, Fitch is writing fresh alternative music. Her latest single ‘California’ sets a new stride for Izra Fitch - using her voice and production exactly how she needs to, to capture the moment, fiercely.

