iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio VIP

Sign up to receive the Virgin Radio VIP Newsletter here.

Logo

Virgin Radio Halifax VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
Yes – I want to receive the selected Virgin Radio newsletters. I understand my first name, last name and e-mail address will be provided to Virgin Radio and they agree not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting 1013virginradio.ca
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
101101
Sms*

Jade Bennett

JADE BLOG

Infectious melodies, power vocals and confessional songwriting make up the musical stylings of Halifax-based artist, Jade Bennett. A two-time Music Nova Scotia award nominee, she’s been writing and performing music for over 12 years. In her musings, you’ll find anything from haunting lullabies to vengeful acoustic pop. She recently released her single ‘Damned’ which was produced by Josh Kelly and is available on all streaming platforms.

Find more on Jade Bennett, below: 

https://www.instagram.com/bennettjade/?hl=en

http://https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeTyK21G/

https://www.facebook.com/bennettjade

 

 