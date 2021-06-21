Infectious melodies, power vocals and confessional songwriting make up the musical stylings of Halifax-based artist, Jade Bennett. A two-time Music Nova Scotia award nominee, she’s been writing and performing music for over 12 years. In her musings, you’ll find anything from haunting lullabies to vengeful acoustic pop. She recently released her single ‘Damned’ which was produced by Josh Kelly and is available on all streaming platforms.

