Jayden Duplessis or better known by his stage name ‘JayTheKidd’ is an 18 year old anomaly, to be more specific the next ‘Great’ hip-hop artist coming out of the Great White North. Hailing from a small rural area in Nova Scotia, this Lyons Brook teen has been attempting to accomplish his high goals in this ever-changing music industry, and with 500,000 streams across all platforms with only three songs he is ultimately succeeding. Using strategic marketing and working with the right people while consistently operating smart and hard, it makes him able to be very enrolled comfortably and at times seeming quiet in doing what he loves, which makes the talent to break the threshold that everyone doubted he could.

He recently released his fourth solo single “Make It Out”, the second lead single off his debut mixtape “Better Late Than Never” which is expected to release in July 2023.