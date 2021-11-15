Jody Upshaw is an 18 year-old singing sensation from Halifax, Nova Scotia. Exposed to the art of music at a very young age, she has been singing for as long as she can remember. Jody began with the stage at Emmanuel Baptist Church and now performs on stages all across the Atlantic provinces and has opened for big names such as Joyner Lucas and Mya.

Jody has been developing her voice and collaborating with some of Nova Scotia and Canada’s most experienced and talented artists and industry professionals. Though she is technically only in the beginning stages of her life and career in the R&B/Pop music world, Jody has already taken major steps on this path. Jody is a 2x ANSMA award winner, a 3x Nova Scotia Music Week nominee and a 5x ECMA nominee including R&B/Soul Recording of the Year in 2020 for her Classified and O’Sound produced single ‘Guilty One’. Out of many exciting things about Jody, including her stage presence and sweet sound, the most exciting part is that she’s just getting started.

Check 'er out: https://linktr.ee/jodyupshaw