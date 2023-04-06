iHeartRadio

Joe Hubley


JH

Having whittled the art of a memorable live show down to a science by the spry age of 19 years old, Halifax-born Joe Hubley is ready to move to the big kids table. Taking the bulk of his inspiration from Motown-soul and synth-pop/disco artists, Hubley has intricately crafted a sound that is uniquely his own, while paying a crafty homage to his musical predecessors. Joe Hubley is preparing for the long-awaited release of his debut single ‘Post Up’. Fans expect it to be a Lotto-649 level victory– Hubley guarantees no less.

https://unitedmasters.com/m/6425ab725086674c1934683a

 