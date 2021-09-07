Canadian DJ/ Producer Jason O’Grady, better known as Karate Kactus, is slowly on the rise in the east coast scene. His sound is said to be the perfect blend of good vibes and electro energy. His official debut single “Shy” came out April 2019, on Dreaming Out Loud Records,with fellow Canadian artist FAANGS racked up over a million total streams and was nominated for an East Coast Music Award. He then followed up with 2 collaborations:“Wildfire”with Maura Whitman and a remake of La Roux’s “Bulletproof” with Willa. Maintaining a steady tour schedule across Canada, Karate Kactus also holds down multiple club residencies along the East Coast. Being raised in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and North America it’s not hard to understand the influence of world music in Karate Kactus’ global sound. And you can hear this unique blend in his release “Shut Up & Say It”, a strong pop tune with tropical flair that has the potential to be a fresh summer anthem. At the tail end of a global pandemic, Karate Kactus & 4korners decided to release their latest collaboration “Part Time Lover” that was made in early 2020 right before the world shutdown. This track will make you dance, but also the lyrics are super relatable. Written & recorded by the dou along with Corey LeRue (Neon Dreams/Dreaming Out Loud) and Kate Morgan (Chainsmokers, blackbear, DVBBS, Illenium and More)

WHEN 4KORNERS TAKES THE STAGE, EXPECT A HIGH-ENERGY PERFORMANCE LIKE NO OTHER. A VETERAN OF THE INTERNATIONAL CLUB SCENE, HE HAS NOW TURNED HIS ATTENTION TO CREATING THE MUSIC HE USES TO MOVE CROWDS. BORN AND RAISED IN THE CULTURAL MOSAIC THAT IS TORONTO, CANADA, HIS SOUND IS A GENRE BENDING BLEND ROOTED IN HIP HOP WITH THE CARIBBEAN, ROCK, FUNK, POP AND HOUSE INFLUENCES OF HIS UPBRINGING. COUPLE THAT WITH THE SOUNDS HE CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ALONG HIS TRAVELS AND WHAT YOU GET IS A TRULY UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE ON MUSIC.

AS A DJ, 4KORNERS HAS DONE IT ALL. WHETHER IT'S AT TOP NIGHTCLUBS IN OVER 20 COUNTRIES, OR RENOWNED EVENTS INCLUDING THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL, LONDON FASHION WEEK, THE ABU DHABI FORMULA 1 OR THE OLYMPIC GAMES, HIS ECLECTIC SOUND RADIATES THROUGHOUT EVERY PERFORMANCE. A-LISTERS INCLUDING DRAKE, KANYE WEST, MICHAEL JORDAN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, PUFF DADDY, JUSTIN BIEBER, SELENA GOMEZ AND COUNTLESS OTHERS ARE OFTEN SPOTTED AT HIS EVENTS. ADD TO THAT THE MANY AWARDS HE'S WON INCLUDING CANADIAN DJ OF THE YEAR AND MOST RECENTLY AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP AS OFFICIAL DJ OF THE TORONTO RAPTORS AND IT'S CLEAR THAT 4KORNERS IS OF AN ELITE TIER OF ENTERTAINERS.

IN LATE 2019, HE LAUNCHED HIS INDIE MUSIC AND LIFESTYLE BRAND "JN SHPPRD", NAMED AFTER HIS CHILDHOOD NEIGHBOURHOOD. HE WANTED TO CREATE A PLATFORM TO PUT OUT HIS OWN MUSIC, ART, MERCH, THROW EVENTS AND MORE. MUCH LIKE HIS MUSIC, THE BRAND HAS NO BOUNDARIES. HE IS CURRENTLY WRITING AND RECORDING HIS DEBUT EP WHILE PUTTING OUT A STEADY STREAM OF SINGLES AND COLLABORATIONS WITH ARTISTS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE.

