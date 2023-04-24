BIO

Having spent nearly a decade honing his craft as a writer and a couple of years finding his voice in the studio, Kerr is ready to release his first body of music.

Drawing on a slew of influences, from ‘Lil Wayne to Mac Miller to Earl Sweatshirt (and so many more), he offers us a telling of his life, through thorough observation and rigorous self-reflection. It is a commentary on his inconsistent upbringing, trials within relationships and the effects thereafter. Namely, his struggles with substance abuse over the course of his life. In running from his problems, he ultimately ran to his solace with the pen in moments of extreme lows by creating beauty from pain.

His prowess with writing comes through in several ways over the course of the ep. It shines through in his storytelling, wordplay, cohesion, use of voice, tones and overall product.

Being born in Fredericton, New Brunswick and being raised just outside of there in Oromocto, New Brunswick, Kerr was nowhere near any meaningful rap scene. Still, hearing his older brothers play albums in his youth, he was immediately drawn to it. The only other thing that ever got his attention was punk music and its range of offspring. No matter what though, rap always called to him. However, being from a rural town in a notably rural province, his dream seemed far-fetched. Still, after rapping in secrecy and then to close friends, people pushed him to pursue his dream of being a rapper.

Today he is writing for the people like him, people who feel alone, hopeless and like life often lacks meaning. His goal is to remind people like him that there can be a light at the end of the tunnel and that hard doesn’t mean impossible.

Even though it is his first project, he offers a far more polished product than many of his local contemporaries. More than that, as a performer, Kerr has that stage presence that commands your attention. This includes his voice, look, and ability to connect with and engage the crowd between songs. While still early in his career, Kerr is certainly not an act you want to miss out on having booked.

You Don’t Have To Like Me, I Do is available to stream on all major platforms, go check it out. New videos, shows and music is on the way!

https://linktr.ee/justkerr_