Kin Crew is an award-winning artist/producer duo from Halifax, Nova Scotia with over 10 Million streams online, the15th most viral song on the Canadian Spotify charts & top 40 radio rotation. Check their latest single, 'I Need Help', here https://smarturl.it/INeedHelp

This is the second commercial release for the duo in which they both contribute on lead vocals, and, is a different direction for them altogether.

Their upcoming EP is said to lean toward a more alt/pop and pop/punk sound.

