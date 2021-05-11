iHeartRadio

Kin Crew

Kin Crew is an award-winning artist/producer duo from Halifax, Nova Scotia with over 10 Million streams online, the15th most viral song on the Canadian Spotify charts & top 40 radio rotation. Check their latest single, 'I Need Help', here https://smarturl.it/INeedHelp 

This is the second commercial release for the duo in which they both contribute on lead vocals, and, is a different direction for them altogether.

Their upcoming EP is said to lean toward a more alt/pop and pop/punk sound.

https://www.instagram.com/kincrewmusic/

https://www.tiktok.com/@kincrewmusic?lang=en

https://kincrewmusic.myshopify.com/

 

 

 

 

 