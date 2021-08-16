iHeartRadio

Kin Crew is an award-winning artist/producer duo from Halifax, Nova Scotia. With over 10 Million streams online, 15th most viral song on the Canadian Spotify charts & top 40 radio rotation, and an online presence over almost 50,000 followers. 

This song is the last single off their upcoming EP "I Swear I'm Okay". This EP is big for the duo because it's the first commercial release being the lead vocalists. Allowing them to take center stage on this release. This is also a new direction for the group, who was originally a top 40 production duo. Using their new EP to lead them into the direction of Alt/Pop & Pop/Punk.

