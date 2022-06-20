iHeartRadio

Kin Crew

Kin Crew is an Alt-Pop duo based out of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Surfacing back in 2018 as an award-winning multi-genre producer duo, with over 10+ million streams & top 40 radio rotation. After years of experimenting, they realized production wasn't bringing them the fulfillment they had been searching for. Using the pandemic & an amazing team to transition their direction, four years later Kin Crew has officially found not only their sound but their brand and is more proud than ever to release their EP “Someday I’ll Get It Right” & what they classify as their staple point in the Alt/Pop scene.

After a full rebrand, they signed their first distribution deal with HRMusicDistro, signed their publishing deal with SoundOfPop, and were just announced as one of RBCs First Up artists. 2022 is set to be a strong year as Kin Crew will be a name you become more & more familiar with over the next few months!

