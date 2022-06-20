iHeartRadio

Kristen Martell

KRISTEN MARTELL

Kristen Martell’s hazy folk pop songs embrace life’s challenges and quiet moments of beauty. With gentle arrangements, haunting harmonies and insightful messages her songs are the perfect soundtrack to ease your melancholy. With an ECMA and two Music Nova Scotia award nominations she is making a name for herself in the East Coast music scene. Working with acclaimed songwriter/co-writer and now Producer Gabrielle Papillon, Martell is set to release her second record in late 2022. With Papillon’s support, Martell’s upcoming work explores new territory with orchestral folk pop anthems. An evolution of sound that remains true to her earthy roots; exploring change, exposing raw truths, revealing strength and renewed hope. ‘Every Season’ is set to release in September 2022.

https://kristenmartell.com/