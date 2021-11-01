iHeartRadio

Kye Clayton

KYE clayton

Kye Clayton born and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is a jack of all trades; singer, rapper, producer, songwriter, and sound engineer.

Kye Clayton influences include Travis Scott, J.Cole, and Kendrick Lamar. At a young age he started a record label called LDN (Let Dreams Be Noticed) that involved 8 artists from Halifax.

The Hard To Love EP w Cherokee is OUT NOW. 

Produced and mixed by Kye himself with a helping hand on mixing and also mastering from https://www.instagram.com/r.l_stine/ 

Follow along below:

https://www.instagram.com/kyeclaytonst/

https://twitter.com/kyeclaytonST

 