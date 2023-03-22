Kye Clayton is a Canadian singer-songwriter and producer with a background in music business and social entrepreneurship. Kye Clayton is currently enrolled at Nova Scotia Community College: Music Production and Engineering. Kye Clayton was born and raised in Halifax own Uniacke Square, Kye’s music is a reflection of who he is and what his environment is around me. Kye’s sound includes hard hitting drums and smooth melodies that slice through and captivate its listener.

From producing his own music and mixing/blending genres and always having the listener guessing, his music has catchy melodies, smooth flows and creates an appreciation of his struggles, fears and goals of his life and what minorities or anyone go through on a daily basis. With an infatuation energy that resembles artists such as Travis Scott, J Cole , G Herbo and Kendrick Lamar .

In 2021 and 2022,as a first time performer he successfully played at:

Spring Garden Business Association

Hopscotch Festival 21’, 22’

The Seahorse Tavern

The Bus Stop Theater

Candid Brewing Company

2021 Music Nova scotia week

The Marquee Ballroom

In 2021 and 2022, as a musical artist he successfully received media coverage and nomination from:

CBC The 6ix

iHeart radio/Virgin radio

CTV Atlantic feature

The Coast

Exclaim!

2021 Music Nova Scotia Week (Best New Artist, Best Hip-Hop Record and African Nova Scotia Artist of The Year)

https://linktr.ee/kyeclaytonst