Laura Rae dances between genres, pulling influences from artists such as Nora Jones and Fleetwood Mac. From sad songs of grieving to grandiose expressions of walking away, her songs are relatable and honest, like she’s somehow living inside your head. Rae’s first single, 'Didn’t Know' echoes Alabama Shakes’ bluesy rock vibes with its acoustic drums, muted piano and wicked guitar and bass solos.

