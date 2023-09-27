LEVY, the singer-songwriter-producer hailing from Dieppe, New Brunswick, is a rising star in the music industry. In 2022, he made waves on the international stage when he took the spotlight at the prestigious Music Matters Festival and conference in Singapore. With his unique blend of artistry, LEVY captivated audiences and industry insiders alike, leaving an indelible mark on the global music scene. Currently, LEVY's single "HALF ALIVE" is making waves on the charts in the USA, securing its place at #54 on the highly regarded Mediabase Top 40 Radio Activator Charts. His music resonates with audiences, touching hearts and souls with its emotional depth and infectious melodies. With a passion for crafting unforgettable songs and a track record of success, LEVY is an artist to watch, poised to continue making his mark on the world stage.

