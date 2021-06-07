iHeartRadio

Maggie Andrew

MAGGIE ANDREW

21 year old Halifax-born, LA-based alt-pop singer/songwriter Maggie Andrew burst onto the scene in 2021 with her “Sleep 4ever” blackbear collaboration which has amassed over 2M global streams to date. In May 2021, she released her new single “Honda Civic”, revealing it as the first of a three piece narrative titled “The Trilogy”.

Part 1 of the MAGGIE ANDREW TRILOGY

Maggie states; "Honda Civic is about me leaving Nova Scotia and starting a whole new life, leaving my old life behind, including my Honda Civic and my toxic ex boyfriend who tried to hold me back from chasing my dreams. It’s a song about saying goodbye to the old me and the old reality I used to live and stepping into a new array of self love and confidence."

