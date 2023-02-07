Maggie Andrew
Always pushing boundaries, you can expect the unexpected from alternative-pop artist
Maggie Andrew. Meshing together dreamy, synth-laden melodies with edgy lyrics, “Maggie
makes music with teeth.” - Pigeons & amp; Planes. Having grown up in Halifax, NS, Maggie
infuses her music with the struggles of personal life and past traumas. “When I write my
music, it’s often a reflection of who I am and what I’ve been through. These new songs will
introduce a whole different side to me as an artist, it’s next level.”. Having landed herself on
the radar of pop superstar, blackbear, their collaboration “Sleep 4Ever” has amassed over
4M streams and recent projects garnered press on Billboard, Rolling Stone India and was
featured on Apple Music & #39;s Chart Show with Brooke Reece.
Maggie Andrew is nominated for a 2023 East Coast Music Award for African Canadian Artist of the Year.
ECMA week is May 3-7 in Halifax this year.
