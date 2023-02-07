Always pushing boundaries, you can expect the unexpected from alternative-pop artist

Maggie Andrew. Meshing together dreamy, synth-laden melodies with edgy lyrics, “Maggie

makes music with teeth.” - Pigeons & amp; Planes. Having grown up in Halifax, NS, Maggie

infuses her music with the struggles of personal life and past traumas. “When I write my

music, it’s often a reflection of who I am and what I’ve been through. These new songs will

introduce a whole different side to me as an artist, it’s next level.”. Having landed herself on

the radar of pop superstar, blackbear, their collaboration “Sleep 4Ever” has amassed over

4M streams and recent projects garnered press on Billboard, Rolling Stone India and was

featured on Apple Music & #39;s Chart Show with Brooke Reece.

Maggie Andrew is nominated for a 2023 East Coast Music Award for African Canadian Artist of the Year.

ECMA week is May 3-7 in Halifax this year.

