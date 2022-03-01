iHeartRadio

Mark'd

MARKD

Hailing from Dartmouth, NSMark'd is a Pop-Soul artist with a Hip-Hop influence. Formerly known as EPDMC, he has since rebranded and has just dropped his latest single "Lights Down Low." He's been creating and making music for the past 15 years and is making some of the best music of his career. With influences ranging from Russ and J. Cole, to Mic Lowry and Mac MillerMark'd is bringing a new flavour to the scene. With plans for a new release every month of 2022, get ready for a lot of new music coming VERY soon!

Give a follow below so you can keep up to date with all the upcoming releases! 

