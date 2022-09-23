An American-born singer-songwriter who wandered his way along the North American highways to Halifax NS, Matt Steele explores love and life with a whimsical nod to the nostalgia of seventies power pop alongside more modern references like Dennis Ellsworth and Tim Baker. Matt’s work is also influenced by his career in Recreation Therapy, helping inform themes around mental health, self-compassion, and the power of music to heal. His 2021 solo single Falling Asleep at the Metal Show was nominated for The Coast Magazine’s Best of Halifax award for Best Music Video, and spent June & July 2021 on CIOE 97.5’s East Coast Top 30 charts. In February 2022 Matt released Heavy Metal Self Help, an activity book and resource for Nova Scotians from alternative rock music subcultures who wish to practice self care, discover or develop healthy leisure activities, and connect to communities that can offer support.

http://www.mattsteelemusic.com