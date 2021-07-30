Maura Whitman combines modern pop sensibilities with edgy undertones to create addictive, yet powerful anthems. Invited as one of NS’s most promising young songwriters to the Gordie Sampson Camp gave her an opportunity to collaborate with some of North America's sought after songwriters & producers. At the young age of 20, Maura has had the opportunity to share the stage with many notable names: Neon Dreams, Gordie Sampson, Brad Roberts, Breagh MacKinnon, Serena Ryder and most recently Loud Luxury. Her stage presence unprecedented and captivating is quickly proving that age is just a number. “One of the brightest voices in Canadian pop music today belongs to Halifax’s Maura Whitman.” - CANADIAN MUSICIAN MAGAZINE.

Follow along, here:

https://www.maurawhitman.com

https://www.instagram.com/maurawhitman/

https://www.facebook.com/maurawhitmanmusic

https://twitter.com/Maura_Whitman