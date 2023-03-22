iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio VIP

Sign up to receive the Virgin Radio VIP Newsletter here.

Logo

Virgin Radio Halifax VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
Yes – I want to receive the selected Virgin Radio newsletters. I understand my first name, last name and e-mail address will be provided to Virgin Radio and they agree not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting 1013virginradio.ca
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
101101
Sms*

Mawfn


MAWF REAL

"Hey! Im Mawfn, im a solo artist from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and im 19 years old! I record all of my music from my bedroom studio. While i'm not in my studio however (which is not very often), im also a full-time electrician.  I mix, master, record and produce all of my own work and I strive for assisting people in having a good time while listening to my music at parties, in the car, or alone in your bedroom! I love connecting with people through music and making others understand that they aren't alone and they can always use my music as an outlet."

https://linktr.ee/Mawfn

Group element Virgin Halifax footer
Instagram
101101
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com