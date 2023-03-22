"Hey! Im Mawfn, im a solo artist from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and im 19 years old! I record all of my music from my bedroom studio. While i'm not in my studio however (which is not very often), im also a full-time electrician. I mix, master, record and produce all of my own work and I strive for assisting people in having a good time while listening to my music at parties, in the car, or alone in your bedroom! I love connecting with people through music and making others understand that they aren't alone and they can always use my music as an outlet."

