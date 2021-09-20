Megan St. Rose is an independent artist based out of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Listening to a wide variety of genres, her usual style is influenced by laid back soulful vibes with a grungy rock attitude.

The lockdown came as an opportunity to create, experimenting with a limited Instagram live series "LIVE from the bunker" located at Megan's home studio. Post-pandemic, she shared her return to the big stage with Classified and O'Sound at 'Reachability's Because I Have A Voice' concert and earlier this summer opened for Soli Production's 'This Is Us' Fashion Show. During this tim, she has also taken her collaborative efforts towards Halifax's heavy metal scene with a new project involving members from Halifax's own Hitman and Dark Shrine.

Her new single 'Never Say Never' brings a more contemporary, upbeat sound in an effort to inspire listeners during a stressful time worldwide.

Follow along:

https://www.instagram.com/megan_st.rose/

https://www.instagram.com/mgn.svg/