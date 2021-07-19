"Nasty is on the rise. In a few short years, he’s built a staggering resume and is quickly gaining the respect of his peers and the ears of fans across the globe. A master in networking and communications, he’s built relationships and worked with prominent names in the Canadian hip-hop industry such as Classified, Madchild, Karl Wolf, Merkules, Peter Jackson, JRDN, Quake Matthews to name a few… On top of the artistry, Nasty has become a business mogul, using his financial acumen to invest in real estate and build stock portfolios, all while developing Undeniable Entertainment into a premier promotion for live events and artists on the East Coast of Canada. Whether it's selling out shows in his home province, or racking up airplay on Top 40 radio, the “St. John’s Don” is undoubtedly the Don of his city… And he’s just getting started."