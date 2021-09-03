iHeartRadio

Nathaniel Cole is a writer, producer, and fusion artist based out of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Creating R&B/Soul music, steeped in Funk and EDM- the sound insights dance as much as it does thought. His sonic style draws from a wide range of influences such as Nile Rodgers, Sade, Calvin Harris, & Nick Waterhouse. In early 2019 Nathaniel began work on a project that would be a collaboration with local artists. On the basis that there would be an art for art exchange; Cole would create studio portraits in exchange to those artists who provided their art in the form of lyrics on a given track. "Nathaniel Cole has been pulling his weight in the Halifax community and making a name for himself. Now he’s not only releasing a new single but bringing the community together for a collaborative idea in the process." The East Magazine.

Follow along below: 

https://www.nathanielcoleart.com/epk

https://www.instagram.com/nathaniel.cole.music/

https://www.facebook.com/NathanielColeMusic