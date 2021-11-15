Nicole Ariana
Nicole Ariana is an award-nominated artist & songwriter who fuses hypnotic Alt-RnB/Pop vocals & moody electronic production. In 2020, she co-wrote & sang on American HipHop star Russ' album, Shake The Snow Globe (#1 in sales on US Billboard charts, February 2020) & wrote three songs for Romanian pop star Inna, released on Global & Spinnin' Records, reaching millions of streams, among many others.
She has worked closely with esteemed producers Eric Dingus (Drake/OVO), YogiTheProducer (Kehlani, Jessie Reyez) & My Best Friend Jacob (Bryson Tiller, Russ). Three of her songs have been on OVO Radio.
Her most recent release is her song "Costs A Lot", produced Breagh Isabel, off of her forthcoming EP entitled CRYBABY, with an accompanying video Co-directed by Nicole and award-winning Director Gavin MacLean.
Check the 'Costs A Lot' music video here, https://youtu.be/BJQG--6sqBI
And give Nicole Ariana a follow:
https://www.instagram.com/nicolearianamusic/
https://www.tiktok.com/@nikkimunnz?
https://twitter.com/nikkimunnz