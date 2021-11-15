iHeartRadio

Nicole Ariana

WOH NICOLE ARIANA

Nicole Ariana is an award-nominated artist & songwriter who fuses hypnotic Alt-RnB/Pop vocals & moody electronic production. In 2020, she co-wrote & sang on American HipHop star Russ' album, Shake The Snow Globe (#1 in sales on US Billboard charts, February 2020) & wrote three songs for Romanian pop star Inna, released on Global & Spinnin' Records, reaching millions of streams, among many others.

She has worked closely with esteemed producers Eric Dingus (Drake/OVO), YogiTheProducer (Kehlani, Jessie Reyez) & My Best Friend Jacob (Bryson Tiller, Russ). Three of her songs have been on OVO Radio.

Her most recent release is her song "Costs A Lot", produced Breagh Isabel, off of her forthcoming EP entitled CRYBABY, with an accompanying video Co-directed by Nicole and award-winning Director Gavin MacLean.

Check the 'Costs A Lot' music video here, https://youtu.be/BJQG--6sqBI

