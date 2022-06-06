iHeartRadio

Nicole Ariana

NICOLE ARIANA POLO

Nicole Ariana’s latest release, CRYBABY (produced by Dylan Guthro), fuses hypnotic Alt-RnB vocals & moody electronic production. A follow up to her recent single "Costs a Lot", it is the title track off of her forthcoming release, dropping this September! Nicole's co-writes & features have garnered tens of millions of streams & a Billboard #1 Award, and three of her songs have been on Drake’s OVO Radio.

Follow along here,

https://www.instagram.com/nicolearianamusic/

https://ffm.to/nicolearianacrybaby

https://twitter.com/nikkimunnz

 