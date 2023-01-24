Nicole Ariana is the 2022 Nova Scotia Music Award-winning SOCAN Songwriter and Electronic Artist of the Year.

Fusing hypnotic Alt-RnB-Pop vocals with moody production, the songs on her debut album CRYBABY will hit you in the feels while making you want to move.

As a songwriter, Nicole Ariana has written for a multitude of artists internationally, earning a US Gold Record, and Billboard #1 Award and 10s of millions of streams. Three of her own songs have been featured on Drake's OVORadio.

https://linktr.ee/nicolearianamusic